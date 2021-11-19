Vai (VAI) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Vai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001568 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $113.20 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 124,292,006 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

