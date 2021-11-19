VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

