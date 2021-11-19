VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 107,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,163,633 shares.The stock last traded at $30.18 and had previously closed at $30.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSX. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,594 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 682,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after acquiring an additional 135,441 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

