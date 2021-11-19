Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$37.32 and last traded at C$37.43. 69,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 99,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.30.

