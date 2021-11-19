Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.25. 31,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,247. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.01 and a 1-year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

