Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

VIG stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.01 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

