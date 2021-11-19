Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

