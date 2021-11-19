Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.04% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of TFFP opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.07. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

