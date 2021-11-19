Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,969,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $257.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.07. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.29 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

