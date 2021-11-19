Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,635. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $70.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

