Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 349,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,923. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.