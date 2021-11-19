Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Trimmed by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.42. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,878. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.29.

