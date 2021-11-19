Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $432.99

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $432.99 and last traded at $432.43, with a volume of 285283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $431.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.39 and a 200 day moving average of $402.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

