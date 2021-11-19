Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 744.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.29. 61,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,530. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

