Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

BND traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $85.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,530. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

