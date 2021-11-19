Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Level Four Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.14. 22,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,153. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.21 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

