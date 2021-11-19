Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $28.26 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001095 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

