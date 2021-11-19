Veles (VLS) Trading 17.1% Lower This Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. Veles has a total market cap of $64,164.62 and approximately $6.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,500.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,275.22 or 0.07308050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.10 or 0.00376231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $577.28 or 0.00986800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00086417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.04 or 0.00425715 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.00266759 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,652 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

