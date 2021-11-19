VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Shares Down 4.5%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.89 and last traded at $112.36. 4,912,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.62.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.