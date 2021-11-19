Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $48.29. 28,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 758,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,289 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,895 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 580,713 shares during the period.

