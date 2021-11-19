Verasity (VRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $284.16 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $284.16 million and approximately $82.01 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

