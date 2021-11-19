Verge (XVG) Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $435.66 million and $29.44 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.87 or 0.00375494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,486,050,288 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

