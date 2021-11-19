VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0435 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $590.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.43 or 0.98747904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00040088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.64 or 0.00499110 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,330,465 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

