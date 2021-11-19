Veriti Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 119.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

