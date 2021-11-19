Veriti Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,443,000. Amundi acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $140,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in DexCom by 251.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,173,000 after buying an additional 197,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $648.41 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.01 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.71 and a 200-day moving average of $486.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,334 shares of company stock valued at $22,073,560 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

