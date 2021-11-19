Veriti Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 2,913.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after buying an additional 548,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUK stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

PUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

