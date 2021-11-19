Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.68

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 533033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a market cap of $210.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

