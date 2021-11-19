Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.49). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 40,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,925. The company has a market cap of $314.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.