Verso Price Tops $0.14 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $275,776.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00071599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.18 or 0.07334352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,961.81 or 0.99928061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

