Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73, a P/E/G ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Viasat by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,793,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.