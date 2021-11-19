VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

CIZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

