ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CEO Purchases $499,996.00 in Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VRAY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 164,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,101. The company has a market cap of $963.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 195.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

