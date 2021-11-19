ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading 6.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.88. 162,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,507,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Specifically, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 147,142 shares of company stock valued at $812,795. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

The firm has a market cap of $960.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.