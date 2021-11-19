VIMworld Market Capitalization Tops $39.18 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $39.18 million and $341,327.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

