Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 867,100 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the October 14th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 440,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNOM opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.14 and a beta of 2.54. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

