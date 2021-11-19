Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.81

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 30642545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

