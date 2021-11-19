Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the October 14th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
VISL stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.81. Vislink Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.35.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.
Vislink Technologies Company Profile
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.
