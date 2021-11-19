Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the October 14th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

VISL stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.81. Vislink Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Vislink Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vislink Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vislink Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vislink Technologies by 130.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

