Visor.Finance Price Tops $1.72 on Major Exchanges (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Visor.Finance has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $53.45 million and approximately $471,771.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00222767 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00090502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,019,071 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

