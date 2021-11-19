VITE (VITE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.74 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $55.74 million and $9.27 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,027,304,771 coins and its circulating supply is 494,733,661 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

