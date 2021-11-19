Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Insider Purchases £34,800 in Stock

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 115.04 ($1.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.47. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.