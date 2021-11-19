Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

VWAGY opened at $32.36 on Friday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

