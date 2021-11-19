Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.25 and last traded at $51.25. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

