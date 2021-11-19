Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Shares of IHD stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,808. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

