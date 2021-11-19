Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $1,002,400.00 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.27. 1,554,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,264. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.25%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.