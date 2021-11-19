Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after acquiring an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after acquiring an additional 73,002 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $66.58 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.25%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

