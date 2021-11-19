Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $14.75. Vtex shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 3,783 shares.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at $5,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at $18,533,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

