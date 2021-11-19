W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

