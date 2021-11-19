Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €32.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.50 ($35.88).

ETR WAC opened at €28.06 ($33.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 52-week high of €30.90 ($36.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

