Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €32.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.50 ($35.88).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

ETR WAC opened at €28.06 ($33.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 52-week high of €30.90 ($36.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.