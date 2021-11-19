Waifu Token (WAIF) Market Cap Hits $2.12 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Waifu Token has a market cap of $2.12 million and $49,956.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00072135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00092498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.61 or 0.07283681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,008.75 or 1.00312701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 565,114,951 coins and its circulating supply is 533,790,132 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

