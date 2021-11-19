Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.86 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.